Bloomfield College
Small College. Big Outcomes. Built For You
Welcome to Bloomfield College of Montclair State University, where your ambition meets a supportive, personalized community backed by the resources of a comprehensive public research university. Just 15 miles from New York City, Bloomfield offers a diverse, close-knit, historic college experience where you’re known, supported and encouraged to explore what excites you. With easy access to mass transit and a quick ride to Manhattan, you’re perfectly positioned to reach new heights. Discover a place that celebrates your story and empowers your future.
Why Bloomfield College?
- A campus built on access and belonging: Bloomfield is proud to be New Jersey’s only four-year Predominantly Black Institution (PBI), Hispanic-Serving Institution (HSI), and Minority-Serving Institution (MSI).
- Small-campus support, big-university resources: Here, you’ll benefit from small class sizes and faculty who know your name — plus access to the academic resources of a large public doctoral research university through Montclair State University.
- No. 2 Game Design Program in New Jersey: We’ve been ranked by The Princeton Review as one of the top Game Design programs in both New Jersey and the country - putting you at the forefront of developing the next generation of games for companies like SONY and Electronic Arts.
Why I Love Bloomfield
“My time at Bloomfield has been truly life-changing. Getting involved on campus helped me grow as both a leader and a professional, while building lifelong connections. What I love most about Bloomfield is the close-knit community."
Ethan Garcia
Programs that Turn Passion Into a Career
- We offer a wide range of academic programs designed to help you build a real future around what excites you.
- In Creative Arts & Technology (CAT), you’ll find: A Music Technology concentration that has produced Grammy-nominated producers and record label owners
- Bloomfield’s Nursing program is also known for its strong NCLEX pass rates, supported by close faculty mentorship and peer-to-peer learning through the Nursing Peer Mentor Program.
Whatever path you choose, you’ll find the guidance, support and resources to turn your interests into a meaningful career.
Get Started in Our SCHOLAR Program
The SCHOLAR Certificate Program at Bloomfield College of Montclair State University empowers students through leadership and community-focused learning. This required program for incoming students builds essential professional skills like critical thinking and cultural competence. By collaborating with community partners to solve real-world problems, students gain a competitive edge. It is a powerful way to elevate your education, adding marketability to your degree while making a meaningful impact right where you live and learn.
Boost Your Future at Bloomfield
For students who are conditionally admitted, the Bloomfield Boost program provides a supportive pathway for you to achieve your academic goals through a structured first-year curriculum. Designed to build foundational skills and confidence, the program offers 29 core credits focused on quantitative reasoning and effective writing. With personalized academic coaching and dedicated faculty support, the Bloomfield Boost empowers students to overcome challenges, maintain momentum and successfully navigate your journey toward a degree.
A Springboard to a Brighter Future
“As a Biology major with double minors in Chemistry and Psychology, my time at Bloomfield was defined by the unwavering support of faculty and staff who saw my potential and pushed me to grow."
Karla Guevara
Have Questions? We're here to help.
Bloomfield College Admissions Office
Our admissions team is here to guide you every step of the way. Whether you’re ready to apply or just exploring your options, we offer resources and visit opportunities to help you find your place.