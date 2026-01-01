Small College. Big Outcomes. Built For You

Welcome to Bloomfield College of Montclair State University, where your ambition meets a supportive, personalized community backed by the resources of a comprehensive public research university. Just 15 miles from New York City, Bloomfield offers a diverse, close-knit, historic college experience where you’re known, supported and encouraged to explore what excites you. With easy access to mass transit and a quick ride to Manhattan, you’re perfectly positioned to reach new heights. Discover a place that celebrates your story and empowers your future.